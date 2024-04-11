Guns, weed seized in traffic stop by Nags Head Sonic; 4 arrested

DARE CO., N.C. — Four young adults from Elizabeth City were arrested after police found a fully automatic handgun in the vehicle they were in, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement made the arrests after they pulled over the vehicle for a registration violation on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says. This happened near the Sonic in Nags Head on Croatan Highway, officials added.

The following people were arrested during the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office: Jaques Barcliff, 18; Mykele Roberts, 21; Sayqwan Jones, 22; and Anthony Coley, 20.

All four are facing a felony charge of possessing a weapon of mass destruction, the sheriff’s office says.

Northeastern North Carolina $440,000 Federal grant to help Elizabeth City combat violent crime Samuel King

Three handguns – including one that had been converted to fully automatic – and marijuana were seized during the traffic stop, officials say. The fully automatic handgun is the weapon of mass destruction the four have been charged with possessing.

Jones is also facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor charge of resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, officials say. Officials say Coley is also facing two additional charges, both misdemeanors: carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

The traffic stop was conducted by the Dare County Sheriff's Office and the Nags Head Police Department.