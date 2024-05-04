Home visits program in Dare County brings the library to you

MANTEO, N.C. — Call it “Doordash for books” on the Outer Banks. The Dare County Library has a home visits program.

Twice a month, library staff visit those people who aren’t able to get outside or have mobility issue, like seniors or new mothers.

The staff brings them books and other materials from the library.

“I would say 10 to 20 minutes. It depends on what they’re looking for,” said Jade Lazaro, with the Dare County Library. “Sometimes they just want a book delivered, other times they want to talk with you. They want to talk about what books they’re getting, maybe they have ideas and suggestions about what they would like to see next time.”

Lazaro said fiction is very popular among users.

“We talk to them about what kind of authors they like, and we select titles, like maybe John Grisham’s a very popular one, or David Baldacci,” she said. “And they tell us how many books they want, what other authors, we put in the bag for them and bring it directly to their home.”

The routes usually serve Nags Head and the northern beaches on the first Wednesday of the month and Roanoke Island and mainland Dare County on the second Wednesday. The program is also available on Hatteras Island by request.

People interested in the program who live on the northern beaches, Roanoke Island or mainland Dare can contact Jade Lazaro at the Manteo Library at 252-473-2372 or jhaynes@earlibrary.org.

If you are located on Hatteras Island, you can contact Michelle Lord at the Hatteras Library at 252-986-2385 or mlord@earlibrary.org.

Information can also be found on the Dare County Library website.