New $33 million library coming to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city council recently voted to set aside $33 million for a new library in the north section of the city.

The new library will replace the current Grissom Library off Denbigh that's been in service nearly 50 years. The new location will be in the Sherwood Shopping Center.

The building will be two stories and more than 50,000 square feet. It will have an expanded children's section, teen section, computer lab, meeting rooms, and much more.

Library director Anita Jennings tells News3 the library is haven for folks who live nearby, and says once construction is complete, they'll be able to serve even more people.

"The community has asked for this for a long time," said Jennings. "This library is one of our busiest libraries, but it is just too small to accommodate the needs of the community."

Construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer. It's slated to be complete in the next two to three years.