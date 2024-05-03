Hampton needs lifeguards for upcoming summer season

HAMPTON, Va. — If you're a certified lifeguard, the city of Hampton needs you!

Aquatics director Bob Manners told News3 they need to double their staff to get ready for the summer season. They have 10 lifeguards right now, but they need at least 20.

Manners said they staff the community pool at the Fort Monroe Community Center year-round, but from Memorial Day to Labor Day, they also have several lifeguards stationed at Buckroe Beach.

"Lifeguarding is really, really rewarding," said Manners. "You're helping the public stay safe, it's a fun environment, you're around a swimming pool, you're at the beach, around some really great people having fun and possibly saving somebody's life."

You have be at least 15 years old to work at the community pool and 16 years old to work at Buckroe Beach. Pay starts at $16 an hour and goes up to $20 an hour.

To apply, click here.