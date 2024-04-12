HELP WANTED: Virginia Beach Oceanfront shops, restaurants hiring as they gear up for their busy season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Many businesses in Virginia Beach are hiring now in advance of the summer rush.

The executive director of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association, Martha Davenport, says whether restaurants at the Oceanfront close for winter or are open year-round, they’re getting busy and most are looking for additional employees.

“April is a good month for them to start looking to open up and be fully operational May 1,” Davenport said. “Virginia Beach has a full events schedule, and the restaurants want to be ready to accept those diners coming into the restaurant.”

Chesapeake Chesapeake looking to hire more firefighters Danielle Saitta

She suggests applying now so that new hires can get training and some hours under their belt before the busy summer season.

A shop called Best for Less at 24th and Atlantic told News 3’s Angela Bohon they are working to hire more seasonal staff.

“We’re hiring for every position: Tattoo/henna artists, sales associates, managers,” explained Danielle Lincoln, a manager at Best for Less.

Watch related story: Chesapeake is hiring more firefighters, here's how you can apply

CHESAPEAKE HIRING MORE FIREFIGHTERS

Lincoln said they’re excited about the Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo this weekend, bringing in some extra foot traffic. She said on warm days, they’re already getting busy.

“Every hot day is like a summer day," Lincoln said. "Like the amount of people that are coming, and we’re just very understaffed right now. We want to be ready.”

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has a link on its website with some of the restaurants currently hiring.