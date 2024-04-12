Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

HELP WANTED: Virginia Beach Oceanfront shops, restaurants hiring as they gear up for their busy season

oceanfront shop best for less april 2024.jpg
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 15:32:49-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Many businesses in Virginia Beach are hiring now in advance of the summer rush.

The executive director of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association, Martha Davenport, says whether restaurants at the Oceanfront close for winter or are open year-round, they’re getting busy and most are looking for additional employees.

“April is a good month for them to start looking to open up and be fully operational May 1,” Davenport said. “Virginia Beach has a full events schedule, and the restaurants want to be ready to accept those diners coming into the restaurant.”

Chesapeake is hiring more firefighters, here's how you can apply

Chesapeake

Chesapeake looking to hire more firefighters

Danielle Saitta
10:41 PM, Jan 21, 2024

She suggests applying now so that new hires can get training and some hours under their belt before the busy summer season.

A shop called Best for Less at 24th and Atlantic told News 3’s Angela Bohon they are working to hire more seasonal staff.

“We’re hiring for every position: Tattoo/henna artists, sales associates, managers,” explained Danielle Lincoln, a manager at Best for Less.

Watch related story: Chesapeake is hiring more firefighters, here's how you can apply

CHESAPEAKE HIRING MORE FIREFIGHTERS

Lincoln said they’re excited about the Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo this weekend, bringing in some extra foot traffic. She said on warm days, they’re already getting busy.

“Every hot day is like a summer day," Lincoln said. "Like the amount of people that are coming, and we’re just very understaffed right now. We want to be ready.”

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has a link on its website with some of the restaurants currently hiring.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway