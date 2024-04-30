Housing Task Force hopes Dare County can retain $35 million in state funding

MANTEO, N.C. — Dare County Commissioners will consider a request next week from the county’s Housing Task Force to hold on to $35 million in state funding for affordable housing projects.

News 3 was there on April 9 when commissioners voted to return the money to the state.

Community members were concerned about the conditions imposed on the spending, including the developer chosen for the projects and legislation keeping the county’s towns from having much of a say in how those projects are built.

Samuel King/WTKR Dare County's Housing Task Force hear from state lawmakers during a meeting on Tuesday.

State lawmakers appeared virtually during a meeting of the task force on Tuesday, updating members on the possibility of getting some of those restrictions released. It may be a tall order during this year’s short session of the General Assembly.

“The short answer is it appears that they’re not going to accept that at this time,” said State Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Chocowinity. “We can still try, but I’m going to tell you what they tell me.”

State Sen. Bobby Hanig submitted suggested changes that would remove the provision regarding the municipalities, task members said. It had been the subject of a lawsuit filed by the six towns against the state.

As for the $35 million, lawmakers said there is no urgency for the county to return the funding. New Housing Task Force Chair Donna Creef said members will now look at potential uses for the money.

“The housing task force is going to keep moving forward as if that money is still there. And hopefully the General Assembly is going to let us do our work,” she said. “And then if they do ask for that money back, we'll be able to say, 'Well, but we've done this and we've done this and we're moving forward with this,’ so maybe they will recognize that and let us continue to do our task.”

The housing task force had been meeting once a month. Now, they’re going to start meeting twice a month until that plan is developed. Members also formed committees to examine various housing issues and solutions.