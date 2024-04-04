Special meeting of Dare County Commissioners to address housing issues

MANTEO, N.C. — Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard has called a special meeting on housing for Tuesday morning. He told News 3 it was time to determine the path forward after years of little progress.

He said there have been a lot of setbacks when it comes to launching affordable or workforce housing projects, including criticism of the partners chosen by the county and opposition within municipalities.

“Maybe it’s not the right time. We’re having difficulty trying to find localities to do this,” Woodard told News 3. “We don’t want some 350-unit complex. If we can do smaller complexes, that would be nice. It just appears that there has been so much opposition.”

A housing task force launched earlier this year. It has met over the past few months to come up with solutions, including leveraging state funding and engaging the private sector.

The special called meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 a.m. at the Dare County Administration Building in Manteo.

The Commissioners’ meeting room was renamed this week for the late Robert V. “Bobby” Owens, Jr., who chaired the board for 13 years. He died in January at the age of 91.