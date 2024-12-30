Individual Ferry Priority Passes needed for Ocracoke vendors in 2025

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Under a new state law, vendors serving Ocracoke Island who want priority loading on the N.C. Ferry System will need to purchase individual priority passes for each vehicle.

Watch related coverage: Addressing housing in the Outer Banks

Report outlines progress, steps forward to addressing housing in the Outer Banks

In the past, multiple vehicles from the same vendor could share a single pass. The change comes under legislation passed by the General Assembly in its 2024 session.

The price for each vendor priority pass is $150, and applications are available on the Ferry Division website.

Resident priority passes remain free for permanent Ocracoke residents.