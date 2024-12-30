Watch Now
Individual Ferry Priority Passes needed for Ocracoke vendors in 2025

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Under a new state law, vendors serving Ocracoke Island who want priority loading on the N.C. Ferry System will need to purchase individual priority passes for each vehicle.

In the past, multiple vehicles from the same vendor could share a single pass. The change comes under legislation passed by the General Assembly in its 2024 session.

The price for each vendor priority pass is $150, and applications are available on the Ferry Division website.

Resident priority passes remain free for permanent Ocracoke residents.

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice and may not be shared or distributed without permission.

