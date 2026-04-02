'It was surreal': OBX teen wins military child of the year award

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A surreal feeling is how First Flight High School senior Tori Vanacore described the moment she heard the news that she was named Operation Homefront's Military Child of the Year for the Coast Guard.

"It was surreal that I won. Super exciting, because it know how competitive it is," said Vanacore.

U.S. Coast Guard service is a family affair for Tori, with her parents Paul and Jaime serving for a combined 41 years and her brother Dominic now serving as well.

"Means a lot, because I know they put in a lot of work to make this life that we have now," said Vanacore.

For Tori, she moved around a lot during her parents' service, but she says it's what's shaped who she is today.

"Had to fit in wherever I could. Just resilient with how you had to go to new school, make new friends, be in a place that you don't know. So it was hard, but you have to get through it," said Vanacore.

Tori says she found community through sports teams wherever the family was stationed. Tori currently is a defender on the First Flight High School women's soccer team.

"Getting in the sports teams helped me build a community, get friends, get involved," said Vanacore.

Just like her parents and brother, service has been a part of Tori's entire life.

"'I've been part of this Best Day Foundation since I was seven years old. It's basically where a bunch of people come to the beach, and we teach special needs kids how to surf," said Vanacore.

Dual enrollment classes, North Carolina FBI Youth Leadership Academy attendance and an internship with a district attorney's office are all part of Tori's impressive resume, and the First Flight High School senior is shooting for the stars in her future.

"I'm going to Colorado to go to the Air Force Academy Prep School, and hopefully after I graduate, become a pilot in the Air Force," said Vanacore.

Tori's parents say the community they've been surrounded by wherever they've been has also shaped her into the person she is today.

"We were just surrounded by great people. Friends, family, and she learned just as much from them because she was with them," said Tori's father Paul Vanacore.

It's a special milestone for the entire Vanacore family.

"To have this recognition for her hard work is rewarding. She earned it for sure," said Tori's mother Jaime Vanacore.

Operation Homefront shared this information about the award in a press release:

Operation Homefront is a nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families, and our annual Military Child of the Year® Award is the nation’s premier celebration of the achievements of America’s military children, reflecting the positive impact these young people have made on their families, schools, and communities.

Recipients of this annual award are selected for their excellence in scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular activities. A gala to honor the 2026 MCOY recipients will be held in April in Arlington, Virginia. There, MCOY awards will be delivered by top military leadership, and each recipient will also receive $10,000, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

For more information about the award and Tori's biography head to the Operation Homefront website here.