Kemp’s ridley sea turtles "dance" as they nest at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Kemp's ridley sea turtles, the smallest and most endangered sea turtle species in the world, were caught nesting at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

These small sea turtles usually do their nesting during the day and prefer shallow areas with sandy and muddy bottoms.

Watch: After recovering at N.C. Aquarium, 6 turtles return to the sea in Buxton

After recovering at N.C. Aquarium, 6 turtles return to the sea in Buxton

Unlike most sea turtles, they don't simply push sand over their nests, they do what the national sea shore calls the “Kemps Ridley dance!"

They nest more often than other sea turtles, around a year and a half on average, so plenty of time to see these little ones do their dance!

If you're visiting Cape Hatteras National Seashore, please report ALL sea turtle or sea turtle activity sightings by calling (252)-216-6892.