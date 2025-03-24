Watch Now
Leaders vote to push back opening date of new Currituck Co. elementary school

CURRITUCK CO., N.C. — The opening of a new elementary school in Moyock has been pushed back to fall of 2026.

The Currituck County Board of Education voted unanimously to delay the opening of Tulls Creek Elementary until the 2026-2027 school year.

Leaders say construction getting slowed down by inclement weather and other challenges related to opening in the middle of an academic year were both factors in their decision. They added that they want to ensure there's a smooth transition to best support the students, staff and families once it opens.

The 118,00 square foot, two-story school will have 44 classrooms. It was have the capacity to house up to 800 students.

