Legislation introduced to preserve environmental protections for Jockey’s Ridge

MANTEO, N.C. — Following months of back and forth between the Coastal Rules Commission (CRC) and the Rules Review Commission (RRC) over language providing Area of Environmental Concern (AEC) protections for Jockey’s Ridge State Park, State Senator Bobby Hanig (R-District 3) is introducing legislation that would give AEC protection to the state park.

The bill is a stopgap measure providing AEC protection until the CRC and RRC can agree upon acceptable language to protect a state park that is consistently one of the most visited in North Carolina.

The bill cites the AEC language the CRC approved at its April 25 meeting in describing Jockey’s Ridge as an “an area containing a unique geological formation.” That is language the RRC had previously rejected.

Environment Environmental rules for Jockey's Ridge go back to drawing board Samuel King

When asked if he was confident that the legislation would pass, Hanig told the Voice, “We have consensus on…the House and Senate leadership. So it’ll move rapidly.”

The CRC and RRC are embroiled in a dispute over regulatory language governing how coastal regulations will be administered. Hanig described the squabble as “a political issue” that has placed longstanding environmental protections for Jockey’s Ridge at risk.

“They’re not agreeing on what the issues are. That puts Jockey’s Ridge in peril, and that’s the reason for this piece of legislation,” he said. “We want to make sure the citizens of North Carolina know that the General Assembly is going to do everything we can to protect Jockey’s Ridge.”

Ann-Cabell Baum, the daughter of Carolista Baum, who sparked the movement to save Jockey’s Ridge a half-century ago, said. “We’re all very appreciative,” of Hanig’s effort. “He’s been working on this for a bit of time. This didn’t happen overnight.”