Longtime OBX license plate agency closes, applications for new contractor are being reviewed

MANTEO, N.C. — For decades, inside of Island Pharmacy in Manteo is where Outer Banks residents came to get their new license plates, title vehicles and everything in between. But as word got around over the last few weeks that it will permanently close on December 31st, the crowds have been out to get last minute transactions done.

“This was just a wonderful thing to have here, and the loss of it is felt by everybody here that's ever had to deal with motor vehicles," said Scott Jackle, an Outer Banks local.

Scott Jackle has lived in the Outer Banks for 18 years and like many, knew he needed to get to Manteo before the agency permanently closed.

“I got lucky that I got my old tags, got all done for today before they cancel it out. Because I don't know how you go about doing it after that," said Jackle.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles oversees license plate agencies, but they are run by private contractors or local governments. For the last 27 years, Rebecca Luton has held down the fort in Manteo.

“Miss Becky’s done a great job providing service to people out in Manteo. We received notice a couple of weeks ago that she would be retiring," said Marty Homan, Department of Motor Vehicles communications manager for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The application period has been open for the last few weeks and will close today. But even having someone come in with experience, the expectation is that another license plate agency in the Outer Banks will not be up and running until at least March.

“We know that there’s need for a license plate agency out in that area, and we'll do the best we can to have one up and running as soon as we can," said Homan.

For current residents, they’ll be able to do most of what they need online. But for new residents and people conducting private sales, they’ll need to go in person to one of the four agencies in the surrounding areas of Columbia, Engelhard, Elizabeth City and Moyock.

“We're expecting the other three other agencies in the area are also going to be expecting the influx from Dare County. We are prepared," said Allison Nekervis, the owner operator of Currituck License Plate Agency.

As these agencies all feel prepared for the extra foot traffic, an important note is that the “OBX” specific license plate will not be available until a new applicant is picked and starts up operations in the Outer Banks.