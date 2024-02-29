Manns Harbor furniture warehouse fire causes hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. — The Dare County Fire Marshal is trying to determine the cause of a massive fire at a furniture warehouse in Manns Harbor Tuesday afternoon.

The warehouse, owned by Manteo Furniture & Appliance, is a total loss but the efforts of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

A crew from the Manns Harbor Fire Department spent much of the day Wednesday monitoring hot spots in the area, and neighbors are grateful for the hard work.

“I had called 911 and then before I hung up the phone with them, the smoke had gotten really bad and flames started coming out the roof and everything,” said Carter Mann, who lives next to the warehouse. “I was worried about our stuff. The wind was blowing in this direction, straight where all the houses are.”

The fire destroyed a warehouse formerly owned by Paul Mann Custom Boats. And when Mann retired, it was purchased by Manteo Furniture and Appliance.

“We are very sad for Manteo Furniture and are extending our prayers and thoughts and whatever we can do to help them get back up and going,” said Robin Mann, head of the Manns Harbor Civic Association.

The store purchased the warehouse a couple of years ago to deal with the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a long night, but I’ve got a lot of support from friends, family, customers and employees,” said Ed Daniels, whose family has owned the company since 1945.

He said the losses were mainly that of upholstery and bedroom and dining room furniture, the inventory alone worth $600,000.

“We’re already have another warehouse we’re going to look at this afternoon, and we’re try to figure out which customers can wait so we can reorder what was lost,” Daniels said.

The store in downtown Manteo remains open and the warehouse was insured. One employee was in the building at the time of the fire but got out safely.