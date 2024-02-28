Fire at Manteo furniture store warehouse in Manns Harbors has no injuries

MANTEO, N.C. — A furniture store warehouse in Manns Harbor was engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Dare County fire crews responded to the Manteo Furniture & Appliance Warehouse in Manns Harbor off U.S. highway 64 around 3:30 p.m., according to the Dare County Director of Emergency Management, Drew Pearson. Multiple agencies assisted in putting out the fire, including Currituck County and Tyrell County.

Samuel King/ WTKR

Pearson says that there were no injuries in the fire, but the building is severely damaged.

Crews will be at the scene putting out hotspots throughout the night, according to News 3's Samuel King, who went to the warehouse.

Pearson says that there is no indication on what started the fire and there is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with news 3 for updates.