Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks

Actions

Fire at Manteo furniture store warehouse in Manns Harbors has no injuries

Manteo N.C. furniture store warehouse fire
Manteo N.C. furniture store warehouse fire
Posted at 8:00 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 20:02:52-05

MANTEO, N.C. — A furniture store warehouse in Manns Harbor was engulfed in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Dare County fire crews responded to the Manteo Furniture & Appliance Warehouse in Manns Harbor off U.S. highway 64 around 3:30 p.m., according to the Dare County Director of Emergency Management, Drew Pearson. Multiple agencies assisted in putting out the fire, including Currituck County and Tyrell County.

Manteo N.C. furniture store warehouse fire

Pearson says that there were no injuries in the fire, but the building is severely damaged.

Crews will be at the scene putting out hotspots throughout the night, according to News 3's Samuel King, who went to the warehouse.

VBFD investigating fire at Mini U Storage; 30 units impacted

Virginia Beach

VBFD investigating fire at Mini U Storage; 30 units impacted

Heather Eckstine
2:22 PM, Feb 27, 2024

Pearson says that there is no indication on what started the fire and there is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with news 3 for updates.

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier