VBFD investigating fire at Mini U Storage; 30 units impacted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters are investigating after a structure at Mini U Storage in the 500 block of Lynnhaven Parkway went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Units were dispatched at 11:42 a.m. to a report of a commercial structure fire and arrived on scene at 11:46 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from multiple storage units.

VBFD says water was put on the fire at 11:54 a.m. and the fire was marked under control at 12:13 p.m., with it being marked out at 1:47 p.m.

One structure was affected that had approximately 30 units with minor or major damage due to smoke, fire and water.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire department says the fire started inside one of the storage units.

