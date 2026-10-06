Mid-Currituck Bridge debate continues at Southern Shores Civic Association meeting

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — The debate over the Mid-Currituck Bridge project goes back nearly three decades, and even now, the status of the 7-mile, two-lane tolled bridge remains unclear. At Monday night's Southern Shores Civic Association meeting, the discussion was brought back into the spotlight by both sides.

Right now, the project comes with a $1.2 billion price tag. There is currently $173 million allocated for the project, with expected toll revenue pushing that to $400 million. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said earlier this year the project is not financially feasible without additional funding avenues, with the $800 million funding gap continuing to be a major topic of discussion.

"The Department of Transportation has made clear there's no financial plan for the bridge right now. There's only $173 million of state funding set aside, and so you've got a huge funding gap, and the question is, where's that money going to come from?" said Kym Meyer, with the Southern Environmental Law Center, who represents Corolla and Currituck mainland neighbors opposing the bridge.

"I think $350, $400 million can be raised as the capital value of a toll stream of income, and I explained that in my remarks. I think the state could pay more. We need a nonpartisan base of support to go to Washington and ask for a Federal Highway Administration grant, and I think that's doable as well," said Charlie Ries, a member of the "Build the Corolla Bridge" movement.

For those opposing it, besides the unknown of how it is going to be funded, there are also concerns about environmental impacts to the Currituck Sound and overdevelopment in Corolla.

"It's not fully built out. There's also, I think, more area north of Corolla, Carova, and further north that could be built out and likely would be, if a bridge was in place. It also would just be a lot more frequent visitation up there. To say that there would be no impact to Corolla from putting in a major access point seems a little absurd to me," said Meyer.

Those in favor of the bridge feel it will provide another evacuation route during natural disasters, alleviate traffic through Southern Shores and Duck, and that development in Corolla is already at its peak.

"It's all built out. It won't change at all, except for, I guess the drivers will be happier because they won't have spent two hours in traffic," said Ries.

The recent storm impacts and closure of N.C. 12 were also brought up, with differing opinions on both sides.

"We see that there's so much ongoing destruction in the southern Outer Banks and other areas of the state where a lot of funding is needed," said Meyer.

"I think that the events of last week on Pea Island, demonstrate how very important it is to have two ways in and two ways out," said Ries.

Earlier this year, Dare and Currituck county leaders reaffirmed their commitment to finding ways to fund the bridge. The Albemarle Rural Planning Organization chose to keep the $173 million allocated to the project as leaders aggressively try to secure state and federal assistance to close the $800 million gap.

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