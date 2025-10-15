N.C. Republicans push for redistricting that could target Congressman Don Davis' 1st District

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans are following a nationwide trend of pushes for redistricting in the state ahead of next year's midterm elections, specifically targeting U.S. House districts in North Carolina.

"There's been a very unusual national political push this year, starting with President Trump, to try and change the balance of a number of states starting with the Republicans to protect their majority, which is very much at risk in the 2026 midterm elections," said Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University.

The 1st Congressional District, which includes more than 20 counties, mostly in northeast North Carolina, and is currently held by Democratic Congressman Don Davis, could be a focus in the redistricting efforts. Davis narrowly won reelection in 2024 against Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout.

"For Republicans, it's the most obvious pickup. Any of the other three democratic seats, that's a lot of votes you need to change," said Greene.

Currently, there are 14 representatives from North Carolina in the U.S. House: 10 Republicans and four Democrats.

"We have 14 seats in North Carolina, and only one seemed like it could go to either party. So I think the goal for Republicans is to have 14 out of 14 seats where we know what we're going to get, and that's going to be 11 for Republicans and three for Democrats," said Greene.

Davis shared this statement with News 3 in response: "I have undergone and survived multiple rounds of redistricting at both the state and federal levels. Serving the hardworking families of the East is my unwavering commitment, regardless of party affiliation or the way the map is drawn, and I intend to continue in this work. Eastern North Carolina is my home, and our residents deserve a champion and fair representation."

Greene tells News 3 that Democratic Gov. Josh Stein has no control over the redistricting push. And when it comes to the courts, there's a Republican majority in the State Supreme Court.

"It's just what the legislature does, the governor has no role in the redistricting process in North Carolina. Whatever the North Carolina Republicans come up with, it seems pretty clear that the Republican majority North Carolina Supreme Court will ultimately approve it," said Greene.

Greene also said this about potential redistricting backfiring in districts currently held by Republicans:

"If 2026 shapes up to be a really good year for Democrats, you might find out, oh, geez, several of these seats that we thought were safe were not so safe," said Greene.

News 3 reached out to both the North Carolina Republican Party and the North Carolina Democratic Party regarding the redistricting efforts. Their statements are below:

"North Carolina Republicans Phil Berger and Destin Hall are weak, subservient cowards, willing to steamroll the people of our state so they can give Donald Trump what he wants – power without accountability. Today, the GOP Leaders announced they will be tearing up our already brutally gerrymandered congressional maps and redrawing them to give more seats to Congressional Republicans. Let me be clear: maps should not give you power; voters should," said Chair Anderson Clayton. "When politicians pick their voters instead of voters picking their politicians, that's not democracy. That's corruption."

"North Carolina Republicans are stepping into the fray to defend President Trump's agenda from Gavin Newsom and liberal Democrats in the 2026 midterms. When the General Assembly convenes next week, we look forward to the opportunity to continue the incredible work being done in Washington for a stronger economy, commitment to public safety, and robust education reform by electing another strong Republican voice in Congress."

We'll learn more about the redistricting push next week when the North Carolina General Assembly convenes and ultimately plans to redraw the lines and vote on it.