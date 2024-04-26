Nags Head to launch new warning flag system for surf conditions

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Communities along the coast are getting ready for the busy summer season and that includes ocean rescue departments.

Nags Head is among those converting their warning flags to a new system aimed at helping beachgoers better understand hazardous surf conditions:

Double red means the water is closed to public use and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean is unlawful.

Single red now means a high hazard: all swimmers should stay out of the water and others should exhibit great care.

Yellow flags mean moderate surf and/or currents are possible and weak swimmers are discouraged from entering the water.



Samuel King/WTKR Signs explaining the new warning flag system are posted along the beach in Nags Head.

“I think it will be an easier to spot representation of the surf currents,” said Michael Dew, a supervisor with Nags Head Ocean Rescue. “The PVC flags … we will still also be flying, they’re pretty small like six feet tall so it’s easy for those to get lost among tents and umbrellas and sorts of stuff like that. These will be up high on the flagpoles at the beach accesses, and they will be a lot easier to spot.”

Donna Buckley of Virginia was one of the few people on the beach on this very windy day. She said the new warning system would definitely catch her attention.

“It’s a really important thing to make the public aware of what the beach conditions are, so I’m all for anything that brings safety to the ocean,” she said. “Most summers, my husband will go in after somebody, so it is dangerous and you really have to respect the ocean.”

The changes align with standards from the United States Lifesaving Association and indicators from the National Weather Service about rip currents.

Those flags will be raised when conditions warrant from Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 15.

Other beach towns will also be displaying the new flags this year, Dew said.