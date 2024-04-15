Watch Now
National Park Service investigating 2 suspected man-made wildfires near Fort Raleigh

Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 15, 2024
MANTEO, N.C. — Two fires damaged the woods near Fort Raleigh National Historic Site's Freedom Trail, according to the National Park Service. Now, NPS officials believe the fires were started by someone, and they're asking for the public's help in their investigation.

NPS law enforcement rangers responded to the two wildfires near the historic site around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Park Service says.

After the fires were safely extinguished, rangers said they had reason to believe the fires were man-made.

The Park Service asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact law enforcement at 252-472-2111.

Rangers said they responded to the fires alongside the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Wildlife Service, and the North Carolina Forest Service.

