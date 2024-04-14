Wawa officially announces opening day for first North Carolina store

OUTER BANKS, NC. — A spokesperson for Wawa said the first official store to open in North Carolina will be located in Kill Devil Hills and open its doors on May 16.

The store will celebrate its grand opening at 8 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The store will be located at 1900 Croatan Highway.

The Spokesperson said that stores located in Wilson, Rocky Mount, and Elizabeth City are currently under construction, and projected to open in the third quarter of 2024.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to our new North Carolina friends and neighbors and are excited for the chance to serve new customers and communities with our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience,” said Kim Dowgielewicz, Director of Store Operations.

Wawa plans to open 80 stores across North Carolina over the next decade, according to the spokesperson.

Wawa said it expects to invest around $7 million and employ around 140 contractors and once open the stores will create more than 2,800 jobs.