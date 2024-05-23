NCDOT hopes visitors take advantage of Ocracoke Express ferry service

HATTERAS, N.C. — Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry service.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hoping more visitors take advantage of the passenger service this season to ease congestion at the Hatteras Ferry Terminal and on Ocracoke Island.

Some passengers heeded that message Thursday on the first day of service for the season.

"It's the fact you can just walk on,” said Sandy Rinicker, who is vacationing in the area along with his wife. “We're not familiar with the parking in that area, so we figured that we just park here, it's simple, and we just go over on the boat."

This is the sixth season for the service. There are four departures from Hatteras on Tuesday through Friday and three from Saturday through Monday. Reservations are recommended but not required. Those without reservations should check in 20 minutes before departure.

The ferry connects with the seasonal tram service on Ocracoke Island allowing people to get around without their vehicles.

“The idea is to have fewer vehicles on the island and more people,” said Patrick Dely, an operator on the ferry. “The merchants love it because there aren’t traffic jams. You’ll see a lot of golf carts and bicycles and fewer cars on the island.”

For those still using the drive-on ferry, there is also added service during the season. And good news for drivers, both lanes of NC Highway 12 are now open on the north end of Ocracoke Island after emergency repairs.