New contract awarded to crews expected to dig deeper into Buxton FUDS site

BUXTON, N.C. — The sounds of heavy excavation equipment can be heard at the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site, coming after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded its most recent contract.

The contract will bring in heavy excavation equipment to dig deeper into the project site.

"During the 2024 Interim Response Action, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ contract team, Bay West, LLC, excavated to approximately 10 feet deep in some areas of the FUDS property," said Sara Keisler, USACE Savannah District FUDS program manager.

The new equipment coming on site will allow crews to dig even deeper to remove petroleum-impacted soil and groundwater.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract team, Eastern Shawnee-Bay West Joint Venture, has excavation equipment on site capable of excavating well beyond 10 feet, ensuring we remove the maximum possible volume of petroleum-contaminated soil," said Keisler.

"The objective of the Interim Response Action is to remove all accessible petroleum-impacted soil that is observed from the project area, and this may include excavation of soil in both the unsaturated zone and saturated zone (also known as the water table). Removal of soil from the saturated zone will require the dewatering and proper management of associated groundwater," Keisler continued.

Though the FUDS program does not include removing infrastructure that is not contaminated by petroleum, any infrastructure in the areas where soil and groundwater are being removed will also be removed with it.

"Infrastructure that is incidental to accessing and/or excavating petroleum-impacted soil (potentially creating preferential pathways for petroleum migration) will be removed. Otherwise, the FUDS Program does not have authority to remove remnant infrastructure not associated with petroleum contamination," said Keisler.

Hurricane Erin left its mark on the site, creating challenges for the USACE crews and contractors.

"Hurricane Erin significantly impacted the FUDS property, causing widespread deterioration of the shoreline," said Keisler. "The site continues to change, almost daily, and with each weather erosion event. Nevertheless, the contract team is on-site daily to monitor the conditions and take appropriate actions to contain any observed petroleum."

The contract is for 90 days, but depending on the weather and what they find during their work, it could be extended.