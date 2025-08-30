New York family returns to Outer Banks year after their daughter was born in Corolla rental home

COROLLA, N.C. — For many, the Outer Banks holds a special place in their hearts, but it goes quite a bit further for the Zajac family.

One year ago, Niagara Falls, New York parents Alyssa Narkiewicz and David Zajac and their daughter Paislee, left with the newest addition of their family, a baby girl named Emersyn. This week, the Zajac family came back for the first time as a family of four.

“We're glad to be back to be able to share the memories and just keep it alive for more time to come," said Narkiewicz.

Little Emersyn was born on August 26, 2024, inside the home the family was renting in Corolla, which had a fitting name: "Carolina Dream."

"Monday night was definitely one of the more emotional days, thinking about, like a year ago, we were just getting ready to go to bed, and we wake up to Emersyn," said Zajac.

That night, first responders with Corolla Fire and Rescue and Currituck County Fire-EMS delivered little Emersyn inside the beach house. The family has continued that bond with the crews at home in New York.

"We were sending them updates every month of her," said Zajac.

And while back on vacation this week, the family took the time to stop in and see the first responders who helped bring Emersyn into the world.

“We were there for probably 20-25 minutes on Tuesday. It was even cooler because it was her first birthday. It was like a before-and-after-the-fact thing. It's pretty cool to be able ... to stay connected with them, and that their interest is obviously still in how she's doing," said Zajac.

After her time at Outer Banks Hospital, Emersyn also spent 12 days in the NICU at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, and the family will be reconnecting with staff there this fall, too.

“We're going to come back and see all the nurses and show her off there, too. See how much she's grown," said Narkiewicz.

Though the family isn’t renting “Carolina Dream” this year, another special milestone for Emersyn this week.

“She started to stand by herself here. So she hit a little milestone here, too. So hopefully she'll be walking soon," said Narkiewicz.

A year later, a happy, healthy family was back visiting the Outer Banks, which will always hold a special place in their hearts.

“With Emersyn here, it's pretty much an every-year staple for us. So we're already planning next year with the group that we were with when she was born."

The Zajac family forever thanks the many people who supported them when Emersyn was born and continues to do so as she grows up.