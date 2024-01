OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Due to the impending storms, the North Carolina Aquarium facilities on the Outer Banks will operate under reduced hours on Tuesday.

Jennette's Pier will close to the public at 2 p.m.

NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island will allow the last ticket entry to come at 1 p.m., with a full closure to the public at 2 p.m.

The aquarium says they are expecting to reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

