NPS seeking input on ways to combat erosion at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site

MANTEO, N.C. — Centuries of history surround any visitor at the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo. Highlighting some of the first settlers in the U.S. history, the Lost Colony of Roanoke, the Freedman's Colony established during the Civil War and much more.

But a rapidly eroding shoreline is threatening the historic site and the National Park Service is asking the public to help decide what to do to mitigate it. Several people we spoke with talked about the vast history of the area and the importance of preserving it.

NPS stated in a release, "erosion along a section of Fort Raleigh’s shoreline poses a serious threat to potential archaeologically significant sites and park facilities. Without action, the erosion will most likely continue, potentially jeopardizing the Waterside Theatre’s costume shop and parking lot, park roadways and park housing along Pear Pad Road."

A 30 day public comment period has been established for residents of the Outer Banks to help figure out next steps. Three options have been offered: Revetment, Rock Berm or a combination of both.

These options include potentially placing rocks or hardened structures on the shoreline, along filling in space behind or within the structure to level it out. Some of the eroded areas at the moment have cliffs that can be as high as 25 feet.

NPS will also be hosting a public meeting on Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fort Raleigh's Visitor Center. A detailed presentation of the options included and to provide feedback of you own, you can head to this website here.