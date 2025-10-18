One dead after boat capsizes while navigating the Oregon Inlet: Officials

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — One person has died after a boat capsized in in the Oregon Inlet, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The U.S. Coast Guard found 50-year-old Francis Hennigan Jr. of Glenmoore, Pa., dead in the water at the scene of the overturned boat. Another occupant, 29-year-old Taylor Flannery of Point Pleasant, N.J., was taken to Outer Banks Hospital with minor injuries.

The sportfishing boat departed from Cape May, N.J., and was headed towards Florida, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The boat was planning to stop in Beaufort, N.C., for repairs.

While navigating the Oregon Inlet, the boat capsized. Both occupants were then thrown into the water without life jackets on, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says this incident is still under investigation.