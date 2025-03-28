Outer Banks gets a taste of summer as restaurants are re-opening

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — It’s that time of the year again in the Outer Banks. Some restaurants are relocating, other brand new ones are popping up and for some, they are re-opening for the first time in months.

In the off-season, you might be greeted with "closed for the season" signs at some of your favorite restaurants in the Outer Banks.

“We close in November, and we usually open up in mid-March," said Top Palmer, one of the owners of Pigman's Bar-B-Que.

One of those restaurants is Pigman’s Bar-B-Que in Kill Devil Hills, but within the last two weeks it opened its doors back up for its 40th year.

“We don't have a bar or anything like that. So for us, it makes sense to close down in the winter. We do make plenty of money to pay our bills," said Palmer.

Two Roads Tavern stays open year-round, but over the last few weeks moved out of their old spot and have the grand opening for their new spot in Kitty Hawk on Sunday.

“It was chaotic for a few days, to say the least," said Glen Sherwin, general manager of Two Roads Tavern.

Though any move is chaotic, Sherwin said it's not taking away from the excitement of opening in their brand-new spot.

“We had a really soft opening with family and some friends and just watching everybody smile and just stoked about everything, was just really refreshing," said Sherwin.

For both, it’s not quite the summer feel but it’s getting there and being able to continue their traditions for another year means the world.

“I'm just very grateful to be here, very grateful for all the staff that have worked here to make this place possible," said Palmer.

“When people come down here on vacation, they love when they see a familiar face behind a bar. I think keeping that feeling and that type of restaurant down here is really important to us, like not letting the Outer Banks way disappear," said Sherwin.

Two Roads Tavern opens its doors at 3833 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk on Sunday and Pigman's is located at 1606 S Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.