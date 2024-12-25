Outer Banks restaurant continues decades-old Christmas Day tradition

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Fred and Peggy Matthis have been vacationing in the Outer Banks for decades, but this year, they decided to celebrate Christmas a little differently by spending the holiday alone.

“We actually just decided we were going to spend Christmas by ourselves. We have six children and 12 grandchildren,” Fred said.

“Get out of dodge. Have time to ourselves,” added Peggy.

The Matthis couple, who live in Pittsburgh, made the trip to the Outer Banks to enjoy the holiday season and take advantage of local traditions, including The Jolly Roger Restaurant’s commitment to being open on Christmas Day for decades.

“We said, let's go down here and see what it’s like for Christmas. We've always heard it’s really nice, and then this is our favorite place to eat, right here. We come here every morning,” Fred explained.

Owner Carol Ann's motivation to remain open originated from a personal experience when she found herself alone on Christmas one year, unable to find a restaurant that was open.

“Well, there was one particular Christmas Day that she was by herself, and the restaurant was closed, and she wanted Christmas dinner. She ended up eating a hot dog from 7-Eleven,” said Andrea Sullivan, general manager of The Jolly Roger Restaurant. “She vowed that she would not be closed on any more Christmases so that people without a place to go or who don’t want to cook could have somewhere to enjoy a meal.”

For many, Christmas at The Jolly Roger is about enjoying time with family while savoring the restaurant's offerings.

“Very good food and very good Bloody Mary’s too,” commented Connie Pentek, a local resident.

Regardless of the reason for their visit, patrons are grateful for the opportunity to dine out on Christmas Day, which fosters a special sense of community for the restaurant staff.

“I'll try not to cry, but it is, it's very heartwarming just to see the same people,” Sullivan said. “They patronize us all year long, but they come in for Christmas because they love it.”