Pedestrian dies days later after being struck on Washington Baum Bridge

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — NC State Highway Patrol confirmed that Scott William Dawson, 63, passed away July 3 at Sentara General Hospital after being stuck by a hit and run driver, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Dawson was pushing his bicycle on the Washington Baum Bridge in the middle of the right-hand lane when he was struck from the rear by Mark Sullivan, of Manteo says The Outer Banks Voice.

Upon striking Dawson, Sullivan fled the scene in his Jeep and hid the vehicle in the Colington area. He was charged with a felony hit and run and was given a $350,00 bond.

According to county records, his next court appearance is set for July 18.