Possible tornado hits Wanchese on the Outer Banks

WANCHESE, N.C. — A possible tornado touched down in Wanchese on Roanoke Island Thursday evening.
Video obtained by WTKR News 3 shows what appears to be a tornado forming, but a team from the National Weather Service Morehead City will confirm once a team is dispatched.
Watch: Damage from possible OBX tornado
Damage seen Friday morning at Pigum Walker Park in Wanchese, which is on Roanoke Island, shows several downed trees.
A damaged SUV with the roof caved in that appeared to have been hit by a tree was also seen Friday near the scene.
We'll update this story as we learn more from the NWS.