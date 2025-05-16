Possible tornado hits Wanchese on the Outer Banks

WANCHESE, N.C. — A possible tornado touched down in Wanchese on Roanoke Island Thursday evening.

Video obtained by WTKR News 3 shows what appears to be a tornado forming, but a team from the National Weather Service Morehead City will confirm once a team is dispatched.

Watch: Damage from possible OBX tornado

Damage from possible Outer Banks tornado

Damage seen Friday morning at Pigum Walker Park in Wanchese, which is on Roanoke Island, shows several downed trees.

A damaged SUV with the roof caved in that appeared to have been hit by a tree was also seen Friday near the scene.

We'll update this story as we learn more from the NWS.