Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityOuter Banks

Actions

Possible tornado hits Wanchese on the Outer Banks

Formation of possible Outer Banks tornado
Posted
and last updated

WANCHESE, N.C. — A possible tornado touched down in Wanchese on Roanoke Island Thursday evening.

Video obtained by WTKR News 3 shows what appears to be a tornado forming, but a team from the National Weather Service Morehead City will confirm once a team is dispatched.

Watch: Damage from possible OBX tornado

Damage from possible Outer Banks tornado

Damage seen Friday morning at Pigum Walker Park in Wanchese, which is on Roanoke Island, shows several downed trees.

A damaged SUV with the roof caved in that appeared to have been hit by a tree was also seen Friday near the scene.

We'll update this story as we learn more from the NWS.

More stories from The Outer Banks

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway