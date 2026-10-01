Recent nor'easter reignites concerns about beach stabilization in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. — The recent nor'easter's impacts weren't limited to Hatteras Island. The damage extended to towns across the Outer Banks. That's especially true in northern Corolla, where News 3 Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas walked the beach with neighbors Thursday to see the impacts firsthand.

"It's distressing to watch," said Benjamin Watson, who has lived in Corolla for 20 years.

Just a short walk north of Corolla Village Road, it's hard to miss the impact the storm had on this stretch of shoreline. Already-threatened homes are exposed, dunes are damaged, and debris still sits along the beach.

Will Thomas Damage can be seen to an oceanfront property in northern Corolla on Thursday from our recent nor'easter.

"There's a lot of people that have spent a lot of time, effort, and money in front of their particular houses building up. Whether it's dune pushes, implementing sand fencing, all these measures, that seem to have just sort of washed away," said Watson.

News 3 has told viewers before about these concerns and how Currituck County's beach management plan remains in the draft phase. Neighbors like Watson hope the recent storm accelerates discussions about stabilizing the beach.

"I don't know how it gets better before it gets worse without some sort of intervention," said Watson.

This stretch of northern Corolla continues to feel the most immediate impacts from coastal storms. In the draft beach management plan, Coastal Protection Engineering has suggested beach nourishment as a tool for stabilization here. However, it remains up to the Currituck County Board of Commissioners to decide whether to move forward with that option.

Will Thomas Corolla resident Benjamin Watson shows the impact our recent nor'easter had on the dune in northern Corolla.

"I certainly understand that they need to make an informed decision. I think at this point we're past the point of just fully relying on potential plans, and we really need to get something in action," said Watson.

Commissioner Tony Angell told News 3 on Thursday afternoon that county leaders are actively considering options for short-term beach stabilization. As for a potential beach nourishment project, he said commissioners will be better positioned to determine how to move forward once the draft beach management plan is finalized.

For neighbors like Watson, he would simply like to see some acknowledgment from commissioners that this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

"We're in a position where we need some action, and we would prefer it to be as soon as possible," said Watson.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.