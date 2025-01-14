Record number of cold-stunned sea turtles have been rescued in the Outer Banks this winter season

MANTEO, N.C. — The winter season's change in temperatures impacts not just humans but sea creatures as well. Each year from December to at least February, organizations like the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles and the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island are busy caring for cold-stunned sea turtles, most of which are found in the sound.

“Cold stunning is when their metabolism shuts down. It's a type of hypothermia. They’re not able to eat, they’re not able to swim, and they can’t do any of their natural behaviors," said Jerrica Rea, a director at N.E.S.T.

"They've been in the sound in the summer and fall, and they’ve been feeding, and everything has been good. Then a cold snap comes, and they float to the surface and get washed in," said Christian Legner, the associate director of the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Cold stunning is normal this time of year, but in most years, the organizations rescue around 200 sea turtles. That number is closer to 800 this year, breaking a record set in 2016.

“That first week of December, we brought in about 600. We’re up to about 800 to date this year, and that’s just on Hatteras alone," said Rea.

“It was 600 that we saw in 2016, and so this has very much broken our records," said Legner.

Legner explained that several factors contribute to the increase, including temperature changes and high winds.

“There's a combination of geographical factors, like our shallow sounds and bays, and meteorological factors, like these abrupt cold snaps, of which we've had more than one," said Legner.

Though some unfortunately do pass away, most sea turtles of all ages and sizes spend time at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

“Sometimes all they need is just to be re-warmed and get a couple of meals, and they can go right back out. Turtles that are sicker will be here longer—anywhere from a couple of months to maybe up to a year," said Legner.

More than 550 turtles have been released, with another 75 still at the STAR Center and about 50 currently being treated at other aquariums in the state. About 100 have passed away, which staff members say is common.

This work is all hands on deck, with the ultimate goal of ensuring these sea creatures make it home.

"This is some of the hardest work that we do. We have a ton of patrollers down in Hatteras who are out in all conditions—rain, sleet, snow, ice, freezing temperatures—and they're out at 7 a.m. looking for these," said Rea.

“When a turtle is healthy, the best place for it to be is in the ocean. So we strive to make sure that our turtles are healthy. They have to be cleared by a vet before they can go," said Legner.

For anyone who comes across a stranded sea turtle, N.E.S.T. has a 24/7 hotline at (252) 441-8622.