Registered sex offender from Avon charged again with indecent liberties with a minor

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A registered sex offender from Avon is facing multiple charges related to a recent alleged crime involving a minor victim that occurred on Feb. 13, the Dare County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Luther G. Hooper III, 68, who has been a registered sex offender in North Carolina since 2016, has been charged with the following:

  • Felony indecent exposure in public with a minor present
  • Felony indecent liberties with a minor
  • Multiple misdemeanor counts of sexual battery

The sheriff's office said they responded to a call for service on Thursday, Feb. 13, during which probable cause was established that prompted warrants for arrest. No further detail on the alleged crime was provided.

A Change.org petition aimed at putting Hooper away "long term" has received nearly 700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

In February of 2016, Hooper was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor. The convictions stem from two separate offenses: one in 2012 and one in 2013. These offenses involved a 12-year-old and 14-year-old victim.

Hooper is being held at the sheriff's office detention center in lieu of $400,000 bond.

