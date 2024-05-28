Rodanthe house collapses into ocean; beach closure in effect

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — An oceanfront house on Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe collapsed, marking the sixth Seashore house collapse over the past four years, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The house was located on Ocean Drive just south of the Rodanthe Pier. NPS says the house likely collapsed around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

The house was unoccupied, NPS says.

NPS says a cleanup effort is underway to remove debris.

Right now, about a mile of the beach is closed from Sea Haven Drive to South Shore Drive, NPS says. If the debris spreads more, NPS says more beach closures are possible.

NPS is advising people to avoid the beaches north of Sea Haven Drive into the southern portion of Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. These beaches are where NPS expects the debris to drift.

Seashore leaders say they expect a debris removal contractor, hired by the property owner, to arrive this afternoon.

News 3 has reported on numerous oceanfront homes collapsing in the Outer Banks in the past few years.

There have been efforts to mitigate the risk, including a recent opportunity that allowed Rodanthe property owners to move their homes further away from the water.

News 3 will have a crew in Rodanthe today to learn more about the collapse. This article will be updated accordingly.