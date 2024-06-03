Shiloh Couple found dead from apparent gunshot wounds: Police

Watch Now
Couple found dead from apparent gunshot wounds: Police

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 03, 2024

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Camden County said they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday evening.

Officers said they received a call on June 1 at around 10:30 p.m. reporting two people dead at 104 Thomas Point Rd. in Shiloh.

Randy Ingram, 57, and Judy Ingram, 55, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators said a firearm and other evidence were recovered near Mr. and Mrs. Ingram.

