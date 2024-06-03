Watch Now
Virginia State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on Greenbush Road

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 03, 2024

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said they were investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Officers said the crash happened at around 1:45 a.m., on Greenbush Rd. in Accomack County.

A 2002 Acura RL was heading northbound on Greenbush Rd. near the intersection with Merry Branch Rd. when it crashed into a 1997 Ford F150, police said.

Myron T. Bailey, 51, who was in the Acura, died at the scene, according to police.

Police said Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Acura, Torey J. Duffey, of Melfa Va. suffered minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving, according to police.

The driver of the Ford F150, Jose A. Mirando Saucedo, 31, of Parksley, Va. suffered minor injuries, he was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

