Man arrested in connection with May 31 shooting: Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on May 31.

Officers said they arrested Mario Barrett, 48, of Hampton, and charged him with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, and malicious discharge of a firearm within a dwelling.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Police said they received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Kelly Ave.

Hampton Man identified and suspect arrested after shooting: Hampton Police Foster Meyerson

On scene, officers said they found a man suffering from a life-threatening injury.

Hampton Fire and Rescue said they transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators said that the man was shot in the 100 block of W. Cummings Ave. and walked himself to the 200 block of W. Kelly Ave.