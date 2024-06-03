Man identified and suspect arrested after Old Buckroe Rd. shooting: Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said it arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on May 31.

Koryn Tarver Jr., 25, of Hampton, was arrested on June 1 and charged with malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm within a dwelling, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

At around 3 p.m. on May 31, police said they received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Old Buckroe Rd.

Upon arrival, officers said they located Quran Jackson, 26, of Newport News, suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported Jackson to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to police.

Investigators said that Jackson and Tarver were inside a residence together when an altercation occurred, resulting in Tarver shooting Jackson and fleeing.