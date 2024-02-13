Watch Now
Single vehicle crash kills husband, injures wife in Ocracoke

Posted at 6:52 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 18:52:45-05

OCRACOKE, N.C. — A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Ocracoke just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Captain Joe Smith with the Hyde County Sheriff's Office told News 3 that 61-year-old Warren Franz was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Suburban when it went off the right-hand side of the road, towards the oceanside, of Highway 12.

Parts of Highway 12 were closed on Tuesday due to overwash, but Smith says it's not clear if the car hydroplaned.

A witness told deputies that the car went off the roadway and hit sandbags or artificial dunes head-on.

Franz died at the scene and his wife, Janet Franz sustained minor injuries.

Smith says the first on scene was an off-duty paramedic, then EMS and deputies responded directly after.

