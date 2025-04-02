Southern Shores takes next step in future of volunteer fire department

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — The Southern Shores Town Council met for the first time since a consultant came to speak to them about its recommendations for the future of the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department. A memorandum of agreement was signed Tuesday night.

“We needed to let people know that we were both on the same page, that both sides have the same goal in mind. We're going to work together, we're going to figure this out, and we're going to do what's in the best interest of both parties," said Cliff Ogburn, Southern Shores town manager.

For decades, the department has contracted with the town but it's looking more like a merger will happen. The first step being paid positions at the department will become town employees, which would include four new captain positions.

“The proposal from the fire department is Chief, Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief, and then four captains, and there's also two part time admin folks. So that's seven and two part time employees would become municipal town staff," said Ogburn.

This comes as the department has seen a decline in volunteers, a report shows their volunteer numbers have gone from 57 in 2018 to 29 in 2024. Maylon White, a current volunteer at the station who we spoke with last month, said they are seeing volunteers aging out and another challenge specific to the Outer Banks.

“We used to be able to court younger people in, particularly people coming into the neighborhood, moving into communities. That’s becoming harder to do in the Outer Banks, the housing has become a real challenge," said White when we spoke with him last month.

For Ogburn and the town, they have expected that this would happen one day.

“We know that it's a challenge for the protection of our residents, our visitors, we see that it's time that we make sure we've got people on staff that can answer the call, and we know that there's somebody there to respond. We've always known at some point that this was going to happen, that we couldn't continue to maintain fire protection with volunteers and so this is the beginning of that," said Ogburn.

A big focus with expectation of these changes, is that volunteerism doesn’t get left behind. The volunteers would also come under the umbrella of the town.

“Since before the town incorporated, there's been volunteers in the town. It's got a lot of history and a lot of pride and a lot of ownership and we don't want to lose that," said Ogburn.

If everything goes to plan, the paid staff could come on as town employees as soon as this summer with the new budget.

"That's the goal right now. We would initiate at least the staff portion of this on July 1," said Ogburn.