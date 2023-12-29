Stranded juvenile sperm whale showed signs of possible infection during necropsy

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A stranded sperm whale that was reported to the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 was humanely euthanized due to it's poor condition, and we may be closer to finding out why the juvenile female whale was stranded in the first place.

Experts from UNC-Wilmington, NC State CMAST, NCWRC, NC-DMF, Jennette's Pier and NC Aquarium and the Virginia Aquarium Stranding team were present on the beach to perform the necropsy on the 27.5 foot long, 7.5 metric ton whale.

Hundreds of samples were taken, both to investigate possible causes of death and to contribute to marine mammal research across the country, according to the NC Aquarium.

While the aquarium says many of the small samples will require lengthy lab analysis, scientists noted that the female wasn't quite an adult, and her stomach contained squid beaks, so she was eating some of a sperm whale's favorite food.

NC Aquarium Squid beaks found in the stomach of the juvenile female sperm whale.

According to the aquarium, she was quite thin and her lymphnodes suggested a possible infection, which a lab will investigate.

