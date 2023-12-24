Three new Dare County EMS facilities to be completed next year

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

Dare County has just recently issued an update on the ongoing projects involving a number of county EMS facilities. Three of them, new facilities currently under construction in Phase I of the project, have an estimated completion date of spring/summer 2024. The information below comes from the Dare County website.

EMS STATION 1 (Kill Devil Hills)

Outer Banks Voice

In December 2021, the county finalized the purchase of property in Kill Devil Hills directly to the south of the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department where an entirely new 36,000-square-foot station will be constructed. Demolition of the existing structure located on the site of the new EMS station—formerly Mako Mike’s Beach Grille—began on March 27, 2023.

Dare County, in conjunction with the Town of Kill Devil Hills, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on May 10, 2023, for the new facility that will serve as Dare County EMS Station 1 as well as Kill Devil Hills Fire Department Station 14.

As of Dec. 8, 2023, EMS Station 1 in Kill Devil Hills has had all of the insulation and plywood installed on the exterior of the building. The metal roof panels installed on the fire station side of the building and the EMS side will be completed by the end of the month. The siding work is now underway. Within the interior, all of the sprinkler lines have been installed and the dry wall installations are now underway. Construction of the new EMS station is on schedule to be completed in June of 2024. Once completed, the new EMS Station 1 in Kill Devil Hills will be the largest EMS facility in the county.

EMS STATION 4 (Southern Shores)

Outer Banks Voice

EMS Station 4 in Southern Shores—which is currently co-located within the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department—will be completely reconstructed during Phase I of the modernization and renovation project. Upon completion of the project, Dare County EMS will operate out of the new 8,800-square-foot Station 4 facility that will be located at 28 East Dogwood Trail in Southern Shores.

Demolition of the original structure that existed on this site began on March 20, 2023. Dare County, in conjunction with the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on April 10, 2023. Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

As of Dec. 8, 2023, the exterior of EMS Station 4 in Southern Shores looks nearly complete. The concrete apron and parking lot has been poured and paved and the bi-folding doors were installed. All of the building siding has been installed and painted and the architectural louvers are in place. In the interior, all interior doors have been installed, the ceiling grid tiles are being installed and the restroom tile work has begun.

EMS STATION 7 (MedFlight Hangar on Roanoke Island)

Outer Banks Voice

Also included in Phase 1 of the EMS renovation and modernization project is the construction of a new 14,320-square-foot hangar for the Dare County MedFlight helicopter, which will be built within a gated area of the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo.

This facility will include on-site sleeping quarters for MedFlight crew members and on-duty EMS personnel. The time frame for construction of the new building to begin has yet to be finalized.

As of Dec. 8, 2023, EMS Station 7 has received its 96-foot bay door, and the driveway has been poured and paved. The interior and exterior staircases have been installed and all exterior windows have been installed. All siding has been installed and will be painted in the next couple of weeks. Within the interior, overhead mechanical work is underway, after which the ceiling grid and interior paint can begin.

Construction of this facility is currently on schedule to be completed by May 2024.