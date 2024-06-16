Want to help design an "I Voted" sticker? Currituck County wants your design.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Currituck County Board of Elections wants your help designing a new "I Voted" sticker for 2024.

The "I Voted" Sticker Design Contest is open to any Currituck County resident over the age of 18 who wants to try their hand at redesigning the iconic sticker.

Submissions will be accepted from now through July 19. The winning design will be featured on the "I Voted" stickers distributed during the upcoming general election.

“We are thrilled to engage our Currituck County youth in this creative process,” said Board of Elections Director, Kimberly Twine.

For more information and submission guidelines visit the Board of Elections website.