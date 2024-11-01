Wawa celebrates grand opening in Elizabeth City, more stores to come

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Elizabeth City residents and visitors can now enjoy a hoagie, coffee, and more at their neighborhood Wawa!

The store, located at 406 Halstead Boulevard, had its grand opening Thursday.

“As we continue to expand in the State of North Carolina, it gives us great pride to introduce our fresh food, beverage and convenience service to new friends and neighbors,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa.

“Beyond our every day conveniences, we want our customers to know that they can count on us year round to support communities and especially during of times of need when we’re here to provide additional financial assistance to support our food bank partners to help those impacted by natural disasters like Hurricane Helene.”

If you’re a North Carolinian without a Wawa near you, that could change in the near future. Wawa says it’s expanding its presence in the state, with plans to have 90 stores in North Carolina in the next eight to 10 years.

The state’s first Wawa opened in Kill Devil Hills back in May. Since then, Wawa has opened stores in Rocky Mount, Wilson, and now, Elizabeth City.

By the end of the year, the company plans to have nine stores in North Carolina up and running. They plan to have grand openings in Goldsboro and Greenville stores in December.