"Wright Kite Festival" returns for 46th year

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Nc. — The weather couldn't ground dozens of kites at the Wright Brothers National Memorial on Friday. This came as the 46th annual "Wright Kite Festival" returned to the Outer Banks.

"We're joined with kite flyers from all over the world. We have people here from California, Texas, Pennsylvania and overseas as well," said James Kahle, the director of marketing for Kitty Hawk Kites.

The kite flyers are able to display their crafts and skills throughout the two day event. Visitors are able to see everything in action and even put creations of their own into the air.

Watch: Tips and Tails for Summer Kite Flying

Kites on Coast Live

For the kite flyers participating, they just hope they can inspire the next person, young or old, to join in on the special experience.

"You know you've done a good thing when they come up to you and thank you and you don't even know them. So, you're touching hearts and lives," said Forrest Alexander, who has been a kite flyer for decades and traveled from Ohio.

“I love to see the look on people’s faces because it’s very uplifting. That’s what we’re always trying to do, create uplifting experiences for people," said John Harris, CEO of Kitty Hawk Kites.

The festival will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as long as the weather cooperates. There is a $10 per car fee to get into the Wright Brothers National Memorial, but the event itself is free.