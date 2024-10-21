Watch Now
3 hospitalized after shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth Sunday evening sent three people to the hospital, police said.

Around 5:30, the police department said officers were called to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound, and medical personnel took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.

Two other men involved in the shooting transported themselves to the hospital, police said.

Authorities did not release any other details.

