500 turkeys given to Portsmouth families in annual Thanksgiving Vibes giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Community leaders and partners distributed 500 turkeys to Portsmouth families during the second annual Thanksgiving Vibes Turkey Giveaway at Rivers Casino.

Families impacted by the government shutdown or recognized as breast cancer survivors, were provided this holiday gift.

Councilman Tillage partnered with Rivers Casino and other community organizations to bring holiday cheer, emphasizing the importance of supporting residents during challenging times.

"We know that this time of year is always rough especially this year when we're experiencing what we're experiencing across the country and so just to be able to give back a little bit of hope to people is exciting and to bring a little bit of joy to their life," Tillage said.

The distribution included extra holiday meal components beyond the turkeys, ensuring families received complete Thanksgiving dinners.

