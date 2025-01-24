Churchland High teacher accused of having sexual relationships with 2 students in 2015

Content Warning: The following story includes details some may find disturbing

A Churchland High School teacher is accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with two underage students in 2015, according to court documents obtained by News 3.

Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed Jarvis Green, 34, is a teacher at Churchland High. News 3 confirmed with Chesapeake Public Schools that Green is also a girls basketball coach at Western Branch. Both school districts tell us he is currently on administrative leave.

Portsmouth police arrested Green and charged him with the following child sex crimes Thursday: two counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role, two counts of sodomy, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Now, News 3 is learning more about the allegations against the 34-year-old after obtaining a criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges that last November, a school resource officer told a detective that a woman had been in a sexual relationship with her teacher while she was a minor at the school.

In December, shortly after the detective was made aware of the allegations, he interviewed her and another woman. They both claim to have had a sexual relationship with Green in 2015 when they were students at Churchland High, the complaint says. Both were underage at the time.

The documents detail the women's allegations, saying Green had sex with one of the students in a classroom, and had sexual contact with another student in a car on campus, among other instances in his home at the time.

News 3 first reported this back in November when a school spokesperson said a Churchland High staff member – who’s since been identified as Green – was on administrative leave following "disturbing allegations" made against them in a social media post.

Green was released on bond Thursday. He’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Friday, Jan. 31.