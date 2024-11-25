Staff member at Churchland High School on administrative leave following allegations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A school staff member in Portsmouth has been placed on administrative leave after "disturbing allegations" were made against them in a social media post, according to a letter sent from Jennelle Burden, principal of Churchland High School.

According to the Burden, Child Protective Services and law enforcement are investigating the allegations, though the letter did not state what those allegations were specifically.

Principal Jennelle Burden has sent the following message to her school community:

Good afternoon, Churchland families –Over the weekend, our administration was made aware of disturbing allegations made against one of our staff members that were posted on social media.We took immediate action and contacted both Child Protective Services and law enforcement. This is now a police matter, and the school division has no role except to support the investigation however needed.



That said, we understand that allegations of this nature can be upsetting for our students and families. Please know that our school counseling team is available for anyone who may want to talk.



Families can also always access the division’s Here to Help webpage at ppsk12.us/heretohelp [ppsk12.us] as well as the Care Solace service provider.Thank you for your support of Churchland High School.

